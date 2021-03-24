STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF faces tough fight in one-fourth of sitting seats

Not fielding some MLAs, banking only on CM likely to prove costly

Published: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Half a dozen pre-poll surveys by various agencies have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling LDF in the assembly elections. The resounding win in local body polls and the lack of a visible anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government are factors that helped build up a narrative that the government is likely to continue in office.On Monday, during an election rally in Kottayam, Pinarayi cautioned the cadre about the pitfalls in the surveys. He said they reflected early opinions and asked the workers not to be carried away by the predictions. 

What Pinarayi said in public was just a glimpse of internal consultations among the CPM top brass. Despite the first-round conclusion that a win is certain in these circumstances, CPM does not want to be overconfident. Reports from some districts where the party hoped to romp home easily have also created a feeling that the battle for Kerala might get tougher as the poll date nears.

CPM is expecting neck-and-neck battle in around 25 sitting seats and in at least 10 sitting seats of allies. Any lapse in election work in these seats will be suicidal for the party and the district committees concerned have been asked to plug gaps. What led to such a scenario is CPM and CPI’s decision to strictly implement the two-term and three-term norms, respectively.

Constituencies like Alappuzha and Ambalappuzha, where incumbent MLAs Thomas Isaac and G Sudhakaran would have ensured decent wins, have turned into a tight contest scenario with UDF fielding strong local candidates. The same is the case with Thrissur where CPI’s V S Sunil Kumar had a personal advantage and Peermade, a stronghold of E S Bijimol. In these seats, the party is struggling with fresh faces who are taking on strong Congress candidates.

CPM’s eagerness to satisfy new LDF ally KC(M) has also compromised its winnability in seats like Ranni, which had been a sure bet for incumbent CPM MLA Raju Abraham. “It is true that there are good fights in some of our sitting seats. Even if we lose a few, we are confident to wrest several sitting seats of UDF,” said a senior LDF leader.

As per indications, LDF is likely to lose some sitting seats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Thrissur which may complicate matters if IUML does extremely well and ensures maximum seats in Malabar. The absence of an NDA candidate in Guruvayur and Devikulam, both sitting seats of LDF, is another worry for the front. If UDF polls NDA votes here, LDF will find going tough. With the front investing heavily on Pinarayi, the only star campaigner this time, the strategy for the next phase will be to capitalise on his popularity and strong leadership quotient. 

Already, CPM’s multimedia campaign materials and social media campaigns have portrayed Pinarayi as a ‘captain’ who could lead the team in difficult situations. The next phase plan is to seek votes for LDF by stressing on the continuation of development and welfare projects. This would make the merit of individual candidates insignificant as all votes would be for LDF and Pinarayi.

