LDF rule set Kerala's development back: Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said the five-year LDF rule has set the development of the state back by years. No other government in the state has faced these many allegations, said Chandy.

“The LDF government was just inaugurating the projects which were initiated by the previous UDF government. The Vizhinjam Container Terminal Project got delayed by more than five years, after the state government prevented mining of granite for the construction of the terminal.

Though the project should have been inaugurated two years ago, it could not be completed in another two years,” he said. “The LDF leaders had levelled many allegations against previous UDF government, but they could not prove any of them during their tenure or conduct a vigilance inquiry into them,” Chandy said. “If the UDF is elected to power, we will implement the NYAY scheme,” he said.