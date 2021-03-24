MK Raghavan to campaign for Sulfikkar Mayoori

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ending the stalemate in Elathur, MK Raghavan, MP, will campaign for the UDF candidate — Sulfikkar Mayoori of NCK. Mayoori had apologised to the MP for the remarks he allegedly made against him and Raghavan had accepted it. Earlier, the MP had sent fax message to AICC appealing the Congress to take over the seat as both the NCK and its candidate has no hold in the constituency.

“Though Elathur is the stronghold of LDF, strong dissidence is brewing against Left candidate A K Saseendran. Besides, in the 2019 general elections, Raghavan had got lead in the assembly segment. So, the MP was of the opinion that the situation must be tapped by fielding a strong Congress candidate,” said a source.

The local Congress unit was up in arms against giving the seat to Mayoori and had fielded KPCC executive member U V Dinesh Mani as the rebel candidate. KPCC working president K V Thomas, who held discussion with the rebels, had also apprised Congress state leadership of the situation. But KPCC’s request to take over the seat was dismissed by NCK chief Mani C Kappan leaving Congress with no other option. “The issue is settled. Once the party and the UDF take a decision, we will abide by it,” said Raghavan.