Mystery shrouds death of 13-year-old girl, father missing since Sunday

Mystery shrouds the death of a 13-year-old girl even as the police on Tuesday launched a massive search operation for her father who has been untraceable over the past two days.

Published: 24th March 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:52 AM

Vaiga

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 13-year-old girl even as the police on Tuesday launched a massive search operation for her father who has been untraceable over the past two days. On Monday, the body of Vaiga Sanu — who was residing with her parents in the Harmony apartment complex in Kangarappady, Kakkanad — was found floating in the Muttar river near Manjummel.

According to the police, Sanu Mohan — her father -- reached Kochi on Sunday night after dropping his wife Remya at a relative’s home in Alappuzha. It is learnt that Sanu, along with his daughter, arrived in Kochi after telling their relatives in Alappuzha that they were going to another relative’s house.

Though a special investigation team has launched a probe to trace the car the father-daughter duo was last seen travelling in from Alappuzha to Kochi, the police have failed to get any clue to trace Sanu, 40, and the car.“The incident came to light when Vaiga’s uncle registered a missing complaint at the Thrikkakara police station on Monday morning after Remya failed to contact her husband since Sunday evening,” said a police officer.

He said hours after registering a missing case, the body of Vaiga was found from the Muttar. “Since the body was found near the Glass Colony area in Manjummel, the rescue team searched the area but we couldn’t trace her father. The car in which they travelled is also missing,” the officer said.

The police are also checking the footage of CCTV cameras at the Kumbalam toll plaza on NH 66 and other cameras along the stretch. “As per a statement by the security guard of the flat, Sanu had reached the apartment on Sunday night. Based on that, we inspected the video footage from the Kumbalam toll plaza. But we couldn’t get any solid lead as he may have reached Kochi through other routes. We have started checking the CCTV visuals on other routes,” said the officer.

