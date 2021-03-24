STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New virtual queue system in Sabarimala to end foul play

 As the Sabarimala women entry issue takes centre stage in the assembly election, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is suspecting foul play to sabotage the pilgrimage.

Published: 24th March 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Sabarimala women entry issue takes centre stage in the assembly election, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is suspecting foul play to sabotage the pilgrimage.The low conversion rate of darshan bookings into actual visits could be the result of an organised attempt, according to TDB president N Vasu. The board plans to counter this through a new virtual queue system wherein a nominal charge would be levied for darshan bookings.

“On average, the actual turnout was less than 50 per cent of the bookings, both during the annual pilgrimage season and the ongoing Uthram festival season. The average footfall these days is less than 3,000 which is not even half the number of actual bookings,” Vasu told TNIE.

“Mass bookings are made in the names of 10 or 100 persons and none of them would turn up for darshan. We suspect a foul play in that. It could be an organised effort and is pretty easy because there is no fee for booking. There could be people who want to make the pilgrimage a failure,” he said. On whether the board would demand the government to carry out a probe, Vasu said it was a difficult and futile exercise.

‘Fee to cut pilgrim cancellations’

“What can we do if a person who has made a booking does not turn up for darshan?” he asked.
Most of the bookings and cancellations are by people from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Asked whether people in other states would be interested to make the pilgrimage a failure, Vasu said, “It cannot be ruled out.”

Vasu said the board is exploring ways to counter the sabotage attempt through a new virtual queue system. The present virtual queue system is managed by the state police. “We want to launch our own system. A nominal fee would be levied for bookings to avoid bogus users. We wish to use the new system for the next annual pilgrimage season,” he said.

The board president said the revenue from temples, excluding Sabarimala, is showing an upward trend. While the total collection was around Rs 16 crore in January, it rose to Rs 17 crore in February. The revenue for March will be even higher because of the ongoing festival season, he said. The government sanctioned grants to the tune of Rs 90 crore since the Covid-19 outbreak. This and stringent expenditure control measures helped the board tide over the pandemic crisis, he said.

