Nomination faux pas proves Congress-BJP nexus: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the rejection of nomination papers of NDA candidates at Thalassery, Guruvayur, and Devikulam, has exposed the BJP-Congress nexus.“We cannot believe that the missing of forms and signs in the nomination papers were mere carelessness. There is some agenda behind this and if people suspect that it will help UDF, then no one can be blamed. Congress had received BJP votes in the past. There is a mutual agreement between the two parties. This was evident in the past few elections. A senior BJP leader had clarified this recently,” he said.

The CM also lashed out at the NSS over the Sabarimala issue. “The NSS normally maintains its ‘equidistance’ policy while at times it turns to ‘right’ distance. However, those who are levelling allegations against the government should realise that people will not accept baseless criticism. The LDF was committed to protecting the faith of believers of all religions,” he said.

When asked about his view on Sangh Parivar organisations, the CM said, “the actions of the Sangh Parivar organisations have created insecurity among minority communities. However, organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI are trying to take advantage of the situation. There will be no compromise on majority and minority communalism.” He also said that the Congress party was compromising on its secular ideology. “Congress is in decline and its leaders, including women, are deserting the party,” Pinarayi said.