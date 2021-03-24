STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Nomination faux pas proves Congress-BJP nexus: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the rejection of nomination papers of NDA candidates at Thalassery, Guruvayur, and Devikulam, has exposed the BJP-Congress nexus.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the rejection of nomination papers of NDA candidates at Thalassery, Guruvayur, and Devikulam, has exposed the BJP-Congress nexus.“We cannot believe that the missing of forms and signs in the nomination papers were mere carelessness. There is some agenda behind this and if people suspect that it will help UDF, then no one can be blamed. Congress had received BJP votes in the past. There is a mutual agreement between the two parties. This was evident in the past few elections. A senior BJP leader had clarified this recently,” he said.

The CM also lashed out at the NSS over the Sabarimala issue. “The NSS normally maintains its ‘equidistance’ policy while at times it turns to ‘right’ distance. However, those who are levelling allegations against the government should realise that people will not accept baseless criticism. The LDF was committed to protecting the faith of believers of all religions,” he said.

When asked about his view on Sangh Parivar organisations, the CM said, “the actions of the Sangh Parivar organisations have created insecurity among minority communities. However, organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI are trying to take advantage of the situation. There will be no compromise on majority and minority communalism.” He also said that the Congress party was compromising on its secular ideology. “Congress is in decline and its leaders, including women, are deserting the party,” Pinarayi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 BJP Congress
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp