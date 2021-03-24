STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NYAY will be tested in Kerala if UDF comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

He addresses people in Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala and KaduthuruthyHe addresses people in Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala and Kaduthuruthy

Published: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, MP, greets people during his visit to Manarcaud in Kottayam on Tuesday while campaigning for Oommen Chandy, who is contesting from Puthuppally | vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major boost to the UDF’s election campaign for the coming assembly polls, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spoke at various reception meetings in Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala and Kaduthuruthy assembly constituencies, where thousands of people had gathered despite the scorching sun.

Rahul, who stressed on the importance of reviving the nation’s economy, briefed the attendees on the front’s welfare plans for the state. He said the Congress’ Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY)   — which aims to provide `6,000 to each family per month — would be a key initiative to revive the nation’s economy. The scheme would be tested in Kerala if the UDF came to power.

“If each family gets `6,000 per month and `72,000 per annum, it will eventually will reach the market and revive the economy, in turn increasing production and creating more jobs. This is not charity. It is the only way to revive the economy,” he said, adding he was confident of the scheme’s success.

The former Congress chief said if the scheme worked in Kerala, the party would take it to more places. “Kerala can show the rest of the country how to fight poverty once and for all. We can take advantage of the strength, dynamism, and intelligence of the people of Kerala for this,” he said.Rahul also guaranteed a minimum price of `250 per kg for rubber. “We will make sure rubber farmers get their due. Ensuring a minimum price for rubber is also an important step to revive the economy, because it is one of the most important products of this area,” he said. 

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Union government, the Gandhi scion alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took money out of people’s pocket using demonetisation and GST. “Modi is an instrument of two or three people who want to drain India of its wealth. Modi is an entity that will do anything for power,” he said.

Further taking a dig at the Kerala chief minister, the Wayanad MP said Pinarayi Vijayan’s policies were like trying to start a car without petrol. Criticising the CPM stalwart for turning a blind eye to the PSC job aspirants’ protests, he said the Kerala CM was unable to reach out to the youth because he was always surrounded by 500 cops. 

“The CM thinks these protesters are his enemies, just like the prime minister who calls agitating farmers terrorists. Both of them have the same mindset. If you stand against them, you are either a terrorist, murderer or anti-national. But there lies the difference between them and us. Though we may disagree with you sometimes, we will always walk with you,” he said.

