Dollar smuggling: Third notice served on Kodiyeri’s wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday served notice on Vinodini, wife of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking her to appear for interrogation on March 30. Though notices had been served on Vinodini twice earlier, she did not turn up. In the event of Vinodini failing to respond to the latest notice, the customs will move the court for a warrant against her.

The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.9 lakh by former finance head of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Cairo in August 2019. The customs probe found that one of the six i Phones gifted by Santhosh Eapan, managing director of Unitac Builders, to Swapna Suresh was in use with a SIM card taken by Vinodini.