STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dollar smuggling: Third notice served on Kodiyeri’s wife

The customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday served notice on Vinodini, wife of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking her to appear for interrogation on March 30.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday served notice on Vinodini, wife of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking her to appear for interrogation on March 30. Though notices had been served on Vinodini twice earlier, she did not turn up. In the event of Vinodini failing to respond to the latest notice, the customs will move the court for a warrant against her.

The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.9 lakh by former finance head of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Cairo in August 2019. The customs probe found that one of the six  i Phones gifted by Santhosh Eapan, managing director of Unitac Builders, to Swapna Suresh  was in use with a SIM card taken by Vinodini.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Dollar smuggling CPM
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp