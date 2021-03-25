By Express News Service

A.What’s one thing the constituency lacks. How do you plan to address it?

B.Your take on the opponents?

C.How will you ensure the welfare of farmers here?

D.What about the coastal families?

E. Your favourite pastime?

KT Jaleel - LDF

Some of my projects, like the sea bridge connecting Ponnani and Padinjarekkara, are still in the initial phase. I will complete them on priority. Steps will also be taken to ensure proper water supply to all households.

We will always have to face opponents in a democratic process like elections. The fight is political. It’s not about individuals.

I’ll dedicate more time to ensure farmers’ welfare.

Did not comment.

I read books and watch movies to enjoy any free time I get.

Firoz Kunnamparambil - UDF

Water supply is an issue. Edappal overbridge construction is also moving at a snail’s pace.

I’d rather not talk about others..

I’ll ensure farmers receive the benefits of all welfare schemes launched by state & Central govts.

I’ll work for the welfare of not just the coastal community, but the people from all sections of the society.

I’m always engaged in charity work. I don’t have any other special way of spending time.

RAMESH KP - NDA