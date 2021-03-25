STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala election: Thiruvananthapuram MLA urges EC to prevent bogus voters from polling 

Sivakumar informed that 7600 bogus voters in Thiruvananthapuram, 8400 in Vattiyoorkavu and 6360 in Nemom have been identified which reveals the gravity of the situation.

Published: 25th March 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 11:16 AM

Thiruvananthapuram sitting MLA V S Sivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram sitting MLA V S Sivakumar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming up with yet another revelation related to the proliferation of bogus voters in the electoral rolls, Thiruvananthapuram sitting MLA V S Sivakumar said that with a photograph there are multiple bogus voters in three names and addresses. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Sivakumar along with Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency Congress candidate Veena S Nair demanded that the Election Commission should remove all bogus voters from the electoral rolls and also urged them to take steps to prevent them from casting their franchise.

Sivakumar informed that 7600 bogus voters in Thiruvananthapuram, 8400 in Vattiyoorkavu and 6360 in Nemom have been identified which reveals the gravity of the situation. He alleged that this would not happen without the connivance of the government officials who have leanings towards the LDF. Sivakumar claimed that this would be the first time in the history of the country that the rampant proliferation of bogus voters has been identified.

“We will be approaching the Election Commission on Thursday itself where they should come out with further clarity on this issue. This is impersonation which is seeing bogus voters in multiple constituencies with one photograph which is a serious offense. We strongly suspect that Government officials who have leanings towards the Left have deliberately included multiple bogus voters to help the LDF,” said Sivakumar.

