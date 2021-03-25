This election will reveal new realities: Cardinal Alencherry

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In Kerala politics, views of the Church matters. No wonder then that, closer to the assembly election in the state, parties are increasingly reaching out to many Christian denominations and their leaders. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, believes that there’s nothing wrong with political parties engaging with religious leaders. While reiterating the Church’s ‘open approach’ policy, he says this election will reveal certain realities of Kerala society. In an exclusive interaction, he shares the Church’s views and concerns with TNIE.

Excerpts:

With regard to the assembly election in Kerala, is the Church ready to take a political stand? Are you planning to issue any pastoral letter?

In the past, we used to give some orientations to our faithful regarding support for parties and coalitions. Gradually, we stopped doing that as we feel people have become politically conscious, especially in Kerala. They are capable of engaging in the democratic process in a responsible way. There’s no longer a need to make them aware. It’s the responsibility of the Church to encourage that trend. I believe that politics in India has come of age. The Church is aware of what is happening and we have spoken about issues that matter to us. We have asked the faithful to vote for those who will address these issues. We have decided to have an “open approach” towards all parties. That’s why we have decided not to have a common pastoral letter.

The Catholic community seems to have lost its confidence in the Congress.

I don’t think that reading is correct. We can’t say the community has lost confidence in one particular party. Some sections may have that feeling. This election will give a new picture of Kerala society. So many changes have happened in each party and coalition. Even now, changes are happening. There may be a change in voting pattern. There will be certain revelations after the election.

Is the community worried that Muslim League will have an upper hand if UDF comes to power?

We do not have any apprehension about any community or its political involvement. We believe every community has a role in politics. We are not afraid of any community, and don’t need to be. We have been expressing ourselves on issues affecting the Christians.

Your Church supported the LDF government’s decision to implement reservation for economically weaker sections. But some parties, especially the League, and a few communities opposed it. Are you disappointed with their approach?

We are not disappointed. There’s always room for expressing our views. Of course, we are happy about the reservation. However, we are not for putting communities enjoying the reservation at a disadvantage. I expect that a wider discussion will happen at both state and national levels, and even in the judiciary, in this regard. The historical injustice meted out communities should be rectified. Change of religion has cost some sections their reservation benefits. We would like them to get justice. But, gradually, we should move to a system where all communities are treated equally.

Before the 2016 elections, the Church had been advocating prohibition. What’s your stand now?

There is no change in the Church’s position. Alcohol is a temptation for all governments as there’s money in it. We stand for abstinence. We do not say alcohol has to be prohibited. We are not for the negation of people’s freedom of choice. What we request is governments must discourage the consumption of alcohol as much as possible.

Have you reached out to the BJP government at the Centre on issues concerning the community, including the jailing of Stan Swamy and attacks on the Church in north India?

Yes, we have approached the government in the case of Stan Swamy and attacks on the Christian community. Recently, some nuns were attacked in a train in Jhansi. Such things cannot happen in India. We have placed our concerns before the government. On Stan Swamy, the PM, when we three cardinals met him, said it’s the investigation agency that is doing its job and the government has no role. These incidents do not mean we have lost faith in the government. There’s a legal process on and we have faith in the system.

Of late, BJP has been engaging with the Church very actively.

Not only BJP, but every political party has been engaging with the Christian community. That is required. Religious sentiments are the core of every person. It’s only right that parties approach religious communities. If they address their issues properly, they will get the community’s support.

How do you rate the performance of the LDF government?

Every government tries to win over people. That’s their goal. There have been such measures from the LDF government. UDF too had done that. The BJP government at the Centre is also doing that. But, ultimately, the people will judge them.

Recently, you praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja for their handling of Covid-19. Can we take that as an endorsement of the government?

It was a spontaneous appreciation, and not because of any political association. It’s not correct to not recognise good deeds. I’m fully convinced that this government has been very proactive while dealing with the pandemic. They were systematic about it and committed. Jokingly, I had also said that even if the UDF comes to power, Shailaja should be the health minister.

Considering the social, political and cultural changes in India in the last few years, does the Church have any fresh concerns?

We are facing concerns and the Church has become very responsive to these new realities. One major concern is the rising extremist views in religions. Recently, the Holy Father, during his visit to Iraq, spoke about how nobody shall kill or destroy others in the name of God. We will not hesitate to speak out our concerns. We are against extremism in religion and we are against polarizing communities for vote bank politics.