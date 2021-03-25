Victim in 80 Pocso cases deposes against child welfare panel ex-chief

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A minor girl from Pandikkad in Malappuram, who is the victim in a staggering 80 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act cases, recently deposed before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC against a former district Child Welfare Committee chairman who also allegedly abused her.The now 17-year old girl’s ordeal started in 2016 when she was just 13. As of now, 63 FIRs have been registered across five police stations and 60 culprits arrested. Some cases have been registered on the basis of the same FIRs.

The first case came to light in May 2016 through Childline. She was produced before the CWC and sent to the Nirbhaya shelter home. After a month, she was sent back home as per the CWC’s decision. She was abused for the second time in August next year. Two cases were registered in this regard and she was back at the shelter home.

After two years, in November 2020, she was again sent along with his brother to his place by the CWC as per the report of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). Subsequently, she was subjected to abuse 29 times till the end of last year and 34 times this year. The girl becomes the most victimised known minor who has been bearing the trauma for the last five years. She is now lodged at the shelter home.

All those responsible for the protection of the vulnerable child -- CWC, DCPO, police and Childline -- cite technical reasons to cover up their failure in providing her security. “The girl comes from an extremely broken family. Institutionalisation of the child is the last resort as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Hence, when we got the report that the child could be sent to her brother’s home, we gave permission. None of the accused in the case are relatives but local people. Moreover, the girl was sent to her brother’s place, which is away from Pandikkad and the brother has a daughter of the same age as the victim,” said Malappuram district CWC chairman Shajesh Bhaskar.

According to Bhaskar, the girl was taken home at Pandikkad on the pretext that her mother was ill and a series of abuse took place there. The CWC chairman also flayed the police for delaying action in the case. The Pocso cases have been registered at many police stations including Pandikkad, Melattoor, Kolathur and Vazhikkadavu. It is learnt that the girl was brought to these places and abused.

“Putting a victim inside the four walls of a Nirbhaya home is not at all encouraged. It was in this context that she was sent along with her brother for four-five days. She was safe at his house. But she went to Pandikkad from there,” said DCPO Geethanjali. Pandikkad police SHO Amrith Gangan told TNIE that a special squad has been formed to investigate and arrest the culprits.

“We cannot arrest persons as per the deposition of the girl. Each deposition is carefully examined. Our whole attention is on this case,” he said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that he former CWC chairman who is also accused of raping her was earlier fired from his post due to his illegal intervention in an adoption case.

Childline district coordinator Anvar Karakkadan said the system has failed to protect the vulnerable child.

“The responsible parties did not rehabilitate her well and were lackadaisical in putting a constant watch on the girl who is from an extremely vulnerable background,” he said.