With 12 more days to go, UDF house still in disarray

Delayed announcement of candidates, fund crunch hurting front 

Published: 25th March 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If LDF is like a studious student who has revised his portions multiple times and completed all assignments before the announcement of examinations, UDF is like the back-bencher who knew examinations were coming and wanted to prepare well, but couldn’t do so. For UDF, portions are pending, there are errors requiring correction and it lacks infrastructure to study overnight.

It was only on March 22, two weeks before the election, that UDF finalised the candidate for Elathur, that too after several rounds of discussions between Congress and NCK. This happened despite the front’s decision to complete seat distribution and identification of candidates earlier than rivals. One of the new faces contesting from a central Kerala constituency said he couldn’t even complete printing posters and brochures as there is an acute shortage of fund. Congress faces scarcity of volunteers to do house-to-house campaign in most constituencies as local leaders are inactive owing to side-lining of powerful ‘A’ and ‘I’ group leaders.

KPCC, which is facing fund crunch, is learnt to have allotted `20 lakh to ‘A’ class constituencies and `10 lakh to ‘B’ class seats. This is only a fraction of total expenditure, as a candidate will need at least `2 crore for a decent campaign. “The worst-hit are new faces who are more probable to fight well this time. They have no expertise in raising funds though leadership has directed each candidate to raise funds on their own,” said a senior Congress leader.

While LDF has taken the lead in campaigning by reinforcing Urappanu LDF (It’s LDF, for sure) and tweaking the same slogan to suit the candidate in each constituency, a lack of coordination and unavailability of a matching tagline has hit the UDF campaign. The social media cell of Congress has created posters with similar design and colour tone for online campaign, but things are different in the grassroots. Koodeyundavum Eppozhum (Will be with you, always) seems to be the most used catchphrase by UDF candidates.

Unlike in the past, the Opposition is yet to finalise on the major campaign issue targeting the government. There are attempts to revive the Sabarimala issue and the UDF partly succeeded in it by getting NSS on board to share their concern. But, the issue doesn’t seem to evoke the same feelings among voters like in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, say local leaders. 

Though Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala levelled allegations about alleged manipulation in the voters’ list and inclusion of fake and multiple voters, Congress couldn’t capitalise on it either as it failed to establish a link between fake voters and CPM. What gives the front some hope is the resonance of deep-sea fishing controversy in the coastal belt. The leadership calculates that seats like Kollam, Chavara, Karunagappally, Cherthala and Vypeen can be wrested from LDF by cashing in on the anger of fisher community.

Lack of clarity over the CM candidate is also a worry for campaign managers. While LDF has presented Pinarayi Vijayan as their nominee, UDF has no clue about who will lead it if it wins. The massive crowd drawn by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ernakulam and Kottayam has lifted the party’s spirit in the last phase. Another cause for relief is the edge gained by League candidates in the party’s strongholds. The League is confident of winning 20 to 23 seats of the 27 they contest and the fixed deposit of League will make things easier for Congress. Only if Congress ensures a striking rate of at least 50% in the 93 constituencies where it contests can UDF hope for a change of guard.

