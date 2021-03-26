STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

12 fall victim to ATM fraud, lose Rs 1.85 lakh from accounts

In Vadakara, several bank account holders complained that money was withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In Vadakara, several bank account holders complained that money was withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge. Twelve people have already lodged complaints at the Vadakara police station. Over Rs 1,85,000 was lost from their accounts. An engineering student and resident of Meppayil in Vadakara, Aparnna Kalaripparambathu lost Rs 20,000, her scholarship amount, on Saturday. An unidentified person withdrew Rs 10,000 twice from her SBI account at 3.55 pm on Saturday.

The message came on the mobile that the money was withdrawn through the ATM card. Aparnna lodged a complaint with Vadakara police. Later, more people who lost money in the same circumstances came forward with complaints. “We have been receiving similar complaints of people losing money from their bank accounts since Saturday.

Till Wednesday, the police received 12 such cases and all incidents occurred in recent days. One of the petitioners, Aparnna says that she didn’t share ATM PIN with anyone. From our primary investigation, it has been learned that all the withdrawals were done from northern states like UP and Delhi. A special squad, including cyber specialists, has been set up to investigate these cases. We have directed the victims to change their ATM PIN,” said Sushanth K S, SHO, Vadakara police station.

In Vadakara Puthiyappumala, Rs 40,000 was lost from the SBI account of a person named Thomas M. In his case, the culprits withdrew Rs 10,000 four times. The Vadakara police have registered these cases under Section 420 of IPC. SBI officials said the bank’s cyber unit had launched an investigation into complaints filed by two account holders at its Angaditheru branch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM fraud
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp