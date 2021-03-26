STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8,400 bogus voters in Vattiyoorkavu: VS Sivakumar

Published: 26th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

MLA VS Sivakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming up with yet another revelation regarding proliferation of bogus voters on electoral rolls, Thiruvananthapuram sitting MLA VS Sivakumar said 7,600 bogus voters in Thiruvananthapuram, 8,400 in Vattiyoorkavu and 6,360 in Nemom have been identified.

At a press meet held at Indira Bhavan, Sivakumar along with Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency Congress candidate Veena S Nair demanded that the poll panel remove all bogus voters from the electoral rolls and also urged the poll panel to take steps to prevent fake voters from exercising their franchise. He said there are multiple bogus voters in three names and addresses under same photograph and thatthis would not have happened without the connivance of government officials.

