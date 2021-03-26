Adverts violating SC guidelines: HC seeks government’s view

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government on a petition against giving government advertisements on projects completed spending huge amounts. The petition was filed by Sony K Thomas of Ernakulam. The petitioner alleged that the government is continuing this ignoring the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that advertisements on completed projects should not be published.

According to the petitioner, the advertisements intend to glorify the government in power. “Most of the advertisement published in media are highlighting projects which were completed. The name of the political party and coalition will be exhibited in these ads. Hence, there should be proper monitoring for the strict implementation of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court,” submitted Sony.

“The objective of these advertisements is to highlight the schemes, programmes and several other of the government achievements. Those programmes have to be effectively bought to the notice of the public. It should not appear as a self-appreciation for the government,” Sony said.