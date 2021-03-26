Amit Shah frustrated as his agencies couldn’t find proof: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A day after Amit Shah hurled a volley of questions on the gold and dollar smuggling cases at him, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Union home minister is frustrated that the central probe agencies under him couldn’t unearth any evidence.Speaking at a press conference here as part of his daylong election campaigning in the district, Pinarayi also accused Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of trying to deprive the people of free food kits.

He was responding to Chennithala moving the Election Commission to take action against the government for flouting the code of conduct by distributing food grains for schhol students at the time of elections after hoarding them for eight months. The CM also said Chennithala’s statement that he would not say no to BJP votes in Guruvayur and Thalassery, where the nomination papers of the saffron party’s candidates were rejected, confirms the UDF’s deal with the Hindutva party. The LDF does not need the support of any communal force to win the elections, he added.

The chief minister also criticised the Election Commission’s decision to put the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats on hold. He alleged that the elections were postponed at the behest of the Centre. In a tit-for-tat reply to Shah, Pinarayi said the Union minister should first explain why central agencies haven’t got any evidence against the state government in the gold smuggling case even after an intensive investigation. The government is not afraid and will not remain silent seeing any injustice.

“According to the Union minister, the chief minister does not tolerate it when he asks about gold and dollar smuggling. I would like to reply to him that the politics of intolerance is not ours. We do not have the habit of being silent in fear when we see injustice, intolerance and violence,” said the CM.

“Shah asked: Wasn’t the main accused in the gold smuggling case working in your office?” Didn’t you pay a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh? Did the main defendant travel at the government’s expense? Did the principal secretary made calls to the customs the accused? Did anyone pressured the customs? We can understand his frustration as he controls the central investigation agencies. Even after all these agencies were deployed, he could not get answers.”

As the home minister, who is in charge of these agencies, he should be answering all these questions. Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pinarayi said religion should not be the basis for citizenship. “This is the foundation of secularism. If it is shaken, secularism and democracy will collapse. That is why the LDF government in Kerala has been strongly opposing the Act.”

Responding to Chennithala’s allegations regarding the distribution of Vishu kits in April, Pinarayi said the kit distribution in the state did not start with the commencement of election. The UDF is thinking of how to eliminate the LDF influence in the coastal areas, but its popular support is growing. A comprehensive package of `5,000 crore has been implemented for coastal development, he said.