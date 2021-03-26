STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deep sea fishing deal: Pinarayi alleges conspiracy, says probe will bring out truth

There is nothing wrong with a higher official contacting the CMO,” said Pinarayi, apparently referring to N Prasanth, managing director of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation.

Published: 26th March 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Alleging  a conspiracy behind the controversy surrounding the government’s deep sea fishing deal with American firm EMCC, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a deliberate attempt was made to drag the CM’s Office (CMO) into the row. He was speaking at a press conference in Kollam on Thursday.

"The truth about those behind this conspiracy will come out after a detailed investigation. Only the documents of a ‘great’ person contacting the additional private secretary have come out so far.

There is nothing wrong with a higher official contacting the CMO,” said Pinarayi, apparently referring to N Prasanth, managing director of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation. The CM alleged that the director of the EMCC, who is contesting against Mercykutty Amma in the Kundara seat, is also a part of the conspiracy.

“Both the present and former directors of the firm had joined hands with the Opposition leader to make up this controversy. Though the officials in charge are not at fault for contacting the CMO, the action was suspicious,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to comment more on the issue as it might affect the probe.

