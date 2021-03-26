By Express News Service

What’s one thing the constituency lacks. How do you plan to address it? Your take on the opponents? What is your favourite pastime? How confident are you of winning the seat?

Kanathil Jameela - LDF

Priority will be given to address drinking water issues. I will also focus on improving people’s basic needs.

I always stand for a fair game rather than raising false allegations against opponents to get a few votes, which they have been practising against me.

I read books during free time

The performance of incumbent MLA K Dasan will definitely come to my advantage, and I will win for sure.

N Subramanian - UDF

Issues faced by coastal residents will be addressed. I will bring in devpt projects beneficial to people.

My main opponent is an outsider who knows nothing about this constituency.

I read fiction and watch classic Indian movies

The Congress tradition in the constituency will benefit me. We have 100% chance of winning

N P Radhakrishnan - NDA

The coastal belt in Koyilandy constituency lacks development. I will work to address the issues faced by coastal residents

They are just namesake opponents who have done nothing in their political life for the welfare of people

During free time, I meet friends and engage in welfare activities of fishermen

The NDA will definitely put up a better performance than the other fronts