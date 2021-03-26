Kerala will buck trend, choose LDF again this time: Yechury

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury is confident that the Left Democratic Front will repeat its success in the state in the coming assembly elections. The senior leader asserted that the people’s faith in the LDF government is remarkable. Therefore, Kerala will buck its trend of electing LDF and UDF to power alternately this time, he told TNIE in an interview. Excerpts

Do you expect LDF to retain the same number of seats it had won in 2016?

Of course, we are fairly confident of the work done by the LDF government in Kerala, especially during the time of the pandemic and floods. We expect more seats this time and hope to buck the trend of choosing LDF and UDF alternately in the state that has been going on for half a century.

What is your take on the allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that lakhs of multiple entries of same voters have been made in the electoral rolls to sabotage the verdict in favour of the ruling front?

As the elections come closer, these types of allegations arise. There is a declared schedule and directions for voter registration, releasing the electoral rolls and even raising objections. Why didn’t the opposition parties follow the schedule and utilise their opportunity to raise objections? Why is the Opposition leader making such allegations now? The responsibility of preparing the final list of voters rests with the Election Commission of India. Then why are they targeting the state government over this issue? If there is any violation of law or bogus voting, it should be checked.

RSS idealogue R Balasankar had alleged a CPM-BJP deal in this election. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had also said LDF would ensure the BJP’s victory in seven seats in return for BJP votes for its candidates elsewhere. How do you react?

Anybody who follows Kerala politics knows that the CPM has always been against the RSS-BJP ideologies. We all know who is supporting who. BJP senior leader O Rajagopal had revealed the actual picture and admitted that he had received Congress votes last time in Nemom constituency.

In terms of allegations and agitation, the BJP targets Congress leaders at the national level, but in Kerala, the chief minister, health minister and finance minister are targeted, not any of the Congress leaders. Your take.

The BJP specialises in this sort of targeting. It has been using CBI, Enforcement Directorate etc as its political agencies. That’s how BJP is forming governments in several states even after losing the elections. In Kerala, its target is LDF, because the state government has been openly opposing the Centre’s policies as well as presenting alternatives to new farm laws and CAA, and protecting state-owned institutions, whereas the Narendra Modi government is trying to sell them to corporates.

The nominations of the BJP candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam have been rejected. Will the BJP votes in these constituencies go to the UDF? Apart from BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, there is no strong BJP candidate in Kozhikode district. Even BJP state president K Surendran has opted to contest from another district.

The BJP is making deals to enter the assembly. In 2016 too, the party entered the assembly for the first time through a deal. It has fielded each candidate as per its mutual understanding with the UDF.

Why is the LDF government scared of reiterating its earlier stand on the Sabarimala issue? Is minister Kadakampally Surendran’s apology against party’s position?

There is no earlier stand or later stand. Every state government has to follow the directions of the court and women’s entry into Sabarimala temple was one among them. The LDF government just followed the court order.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad constituency frequently and boosted the UDF poll campaign. This time too, the Congress is planning a series of programmes for Rahul Gandhi. Will that make any difference?

Kerala’s electorate is the most politically conscious in the country. People may enjoy grant election campaign rallies, but when it comes to voting, I’m sure they will elect candidates on the basis of what changes they have witnessed and what are being promised for the future.