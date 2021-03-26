STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala will buck trend, choose LDF again this time: Yechury

LDF govt just followed the court order on Sabarimala, says CPM national secy; asserts BJP has fielded candidates as per mutual understanding with UDF

Published: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: T P sooraj

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury is confident that the Left Democratic Front will repeat its success in the state in the coming assembly elections. The senior leader asserted that the people’s faith in the LDF government is remarkable. Therefore, Kerala will buck its trend of electing LDF and UDF to power alternately this time, he told TNIE in an interview. Excerpts 

Do you expect LDF to retain the same number of seats it had won in 2016?

Of course, we are fairly confident of the work done by the LDF government in Kerala, especially during the time of the pandemic and floods. We expect more seats this time and hope to buck the trend of choosing LDF and UDF alternately in the state that has been going on for half a century.  

What is your take on the allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that lakhs of multiple entries of same voters have been made in the electoral rolls to sabotage the verdict in favour of the ruling front?

As the elections come closer, these types of allegations arise. There is a declared schedule and directions for voter registration, releasing the electoral rolls and even raising objections. Why didn’t the opposition parties follow the schedule and utilise their opportunity to raise objections? Why is the Opposition leader making such allegations now? The responsibility of preparing the final list of voters rests with the Election Commission of India. Then why are they targeting the state government over this issue? If there is any violation of law or bogus voting, it should be checked.

RSS idealogue R Balasankar had alleged a CPM-BJP deal in this election. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had also said LDF would ensure the BJP’s victory in seven seats in return for BJP votes for its candidates elsewhere. How do you react?

Anybody who follows Kerala politics knows that the CPM has always been against the RSS-BJP ideologies. We all know who is supporting who. BJP senior leader O Rajagopal had revealed the actual picture and admitted that he had received Congress votes last time in Nemom constituency. 

In terms of allegations and agitation, the BJP targets Congress leaders at the national level, but in Kerala, the chief minister, health minister and finance minister are targeted, not any of the Congress leaders. Your take.

The BJP specialises in this sort of targeting. It has been using CBI, Enforcement Directorate etc as its political agencies. That’s how BJP is forming governments in several states even after losing the elections. In Kerala, its target is LDF, because the state government has been openly opposing the Centre’s policies as well as presenting alternatives to new farm laws and CAA, and protecting state-owned institutions, whereas the Narendra Modi government is trying to sell them to corporates. 

The nominations of the BJP candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam have been rejected. Will the BJP votes in these constituencies go to the UDF? Apart from BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, there is no strong BJP candidate in Kozhikode district. Even BJP state president K Surendran has opted to contest from another district.

The BJP is making deals to enter the assembly. In 2016 too, the party entered the assembly for the first time through a deal. It has fielded each candidate as per its mutual understanding with the UDF. 

Why is the LDF government scared of reiterating its earlier stand on the Sabarimala issue? Is minister Kadakampally Surendran’s apology against party’s position?

There is no earlier stand or later stand. Every state government has to follow the directions of the court and women’s entry into Sabarimala temple was one among them. The LDF government just followed the court order. 

During the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad constituency frequently and boosted the UDF poll campaign. This time too, the Congress is planning a series of programmes for Rahul Gandhi. Will that make any difference?

Kerala’s electorate is the most politically conscious in the country. People may enjoy grant election campaign rallies, but when it comes to voting, I’m sure they will elect candidates on the basis of what changes they have witnessed and what are being promised for the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Sitaram Yechury Kerala Elections LDF Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp