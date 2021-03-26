NSS general secy hits out at Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Thursday countered the response of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issues raised by the NSS, saying there was no point in holding grudges when confronted with facts. Pinarayi had on Wednesday warned the outfit — which had been trying to make Sabarimala the central point of discussion and targeting the government for some time now— that such a stream of criticism will only lead to undue suspicion among the masses.

Regarding the CM’s statement on the non-inclusion of the holiday on Mannath Padmanabhan’s birth anniversary under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Nair said the organisation had submitted memorandums in this regard to the state government in December 2017 and February 2018.

“Replying to our first memorandum, the government said the demand could not be considered as there was a policy against allowing new holidays. On our second memorandum, the government cited the Ministry of Finance directive to cap the number of public holidays under the Act at 15. But it also said the government had been unable to enforce this rule,” he said.