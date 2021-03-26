PM Modi to address poll rallies in Kerala on March 30, April 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the state to address election rallies in Palakkad on March 30, and in Thiruvananthapuram and Konni on April 2. Announcing this in the capital on Thursday, BJP prabhari (state in-charge) CP Radhakrishnan said the state government had not given a proper reply to the party’s request to hold Modi’s rally at the Central Stadium in the capital city on April 2.

He alleged the government’s delaying tactic was a plan to deny the venue at the last minute. “This attitude is an example of the LDF’s anti-democratic policies,” he said, and added that the party wanted to hold the event in Central Stadium taking into account the PM’s security.