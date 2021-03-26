Rahul Gandhi to visit Erumeli temple, Vavar mosque

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the state on Friday for his second leg of campaigning. During his two-day stay, he will campaign in Palakkad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

He will also visit the Ayyappa temple and Vavar mosque at Erumeli on Saturday afternoon. After reaching Palakkad from Coimbatore via a helicopter at 11.40am, Rahul will tour Palakkad, Malampuzha and Chittur constituencies.

He will also attend meetings at Koottanad, Ponnani and Perinthalmanna. On Saturday, Rahul will travel to Kochi and from there, will take a chopper to Konni and attend meetings in that constituency and in Pathanamthitta. He will also campaign in Udumbanchola and Peermade.