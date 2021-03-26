UDF set to make dents in LDF fort

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Unlike in the parliament elections, the district has always shown a leaning towards the Left front in assembly polls since 1996. And the Congress doesn’t have an MLA from the district for two decades. The LDF would have been in a disastrous position this time had KC(M) Jose K Mani faction not given up Kuttiyadi seat to CPM. If KC(M) had contested here, the chances of LDF in Kuttiyadi as well as in neighbouring Nadapuram and Perambra would have been dented.

Going by the candidate selection and electioneering, it seems UDF is likely to better its position this time than 2016 when it could win only two out of 13 seats. Among the seats, LDF looks comfortable in Perambra, Elathur, Balussery, Beypore and Kunnamangalam — its sitting seats. In Vadakara and Kozhikode South, UDF has an edge, though Vadakara is LDF’s sitting seat. Koduvally, where IUML has fielded M K Muneer to wrest the seat, is witnessing a tight contest.

Kozhikode North, an LDF sitting seat, and Kuttiyadi, a red fortress wrested by UDF in 2016, are witnessing a neck-and-neck fight. The situation is unpredictable in Koyilandy, Nadapuram and Thiruvambady — all sitting seats of the LDF. UDF candidate and actor Dharmajan Bolgatty is giving a tough fight to the Left candidate in Balussery.

There has also been a strong anti-incumbency against A K Saseendran in Elathur, but UDF failed miserably to field a strong candidate. Sulfikar Mayoori of NCK (Mani C Kappan) is the UDF candidate. Independent candidate backed by IUML C H Ibrahim Kutty is pitted against Labour Minister and sitting MLA TP Ramakrishnan in Perambra.