We expect huge gains in Malabar: KV Thomas

Published: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

KV Thomas, Congress state working president 

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

Has the Congress settled all the issues that broke out after candidate announcement? 

The Congress is functioning as a single, united entity. The two block-level committees in each constituency are coordinating well, and there are no issues. 

Has Lathika Subhash’s entry as a rebel candidate affected the chances of UDF in Ettumanoor?  

UDF’s chances in Ettumanoor are not affected in any way. While what happened to Lathika may be unfortunate, the manner of her protest and her decision to contest should     have been avoided. 

Which regions are expected to provide the UDF a positive surprise?

Central Kerala has always stood with the UDF. This time, we expect to make huge gains in the entire Malabar region and Thrissur and Palakkad districts. 

Will the entry of Twenty20 affect the UDF in Ernakulam? 

The entry of V4Kerala and Twenty20 is not a threat to political parties. They can perhaps gain some ground in local body polls. But when it comes to the assembly or the parliament elections, we feel the people of Kerala are knowledgeable enough not to waste their votes. We are confident of improving our tally in Ernakulam. 

Will Congress lose its sitting seat in Kunnathunadu to Twenty20? 

I don’t think so. I campaigned in Kunnathunadu three times. We will win the seat again. That’s the feedback I’m getting.

