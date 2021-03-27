Continuation of a govt will benefit Kerala's development: Aboobacker Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Affirming a “warm relationship” with the LDF government, the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musaliyar has openly expressed the desire for the continuation of the current dispensation in the state. In an interview in the official channel of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), Kanthapuram’s son Abdul Hakkeem Azhari said the continuation of a government is imperative for the fulfilment of development projects. Recently, Azhari was elected the general secretary of SYS.

Though the Left leanings of the Kanthapuram faction is not a secret, it is for the first time the organisation is openly expressing its electoral preferences. Asked whether SYS is among those who wish for the continuation of the LDF government, Azhari said there is no rule that the government should change every five years.

“The outgoing LDF government had a warm relationship with our organisation,” he said. Azhari said the continuation of a government will benefit the development of the state.“Half of a government’s tenure will be over when it brings in a development project. If that government changes, the project will also be shelved. This is repeated when another government comes to power. Continuation of one or two terms will be ideal,” he said.

Azhari also lashed out at the Indian Union Muslim League in the interview saying it is only a charity organisation and has not yet fully developed into a political party. “All political parties have a misunderstanding that Muslim League is an organisation that represents the whole community. They believe if things are given to League, the community will be the beneficiary,” he said.

Azhari said SYS has tried to convince parties that giving portfolios related to Muslim affairs such as Haj and Waqf to League is dangerous as the party has shown partiality in its dealings. The relationship between Sunnis and IUML was the main reason for the split in Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema in 1989.

The Kanthapuram faction walked out of the organisation saying it cannot play second fiddle to League, which is seen as interfering in the internal matters of the organisation.

Over the years, Kanthapuram has succeeded in building an empire of himself and the CPM helped him in his ventures. Pinarayi Vijayan had made some adverse comments during the controversy over the holy relic, but it has not affected the ‘warm’ relationship between the CPM and the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis.The suspicion that League tried to torpedo the efforts for reunification of Sunnis also added to Kanthapuram’s anger towards the party.