Kerala Assembly elections: Face off - Kannur

What’s one thing the constituency lacks. How do you plan to address it? Your take on the opponents? How confident are you of winning the seat? Topics that will be widely discussed? Your favourite pastime?

Ramachandran Kadannappally - LDF

Some colonies face drinking water scarcity. Once the Kanampuzha river revival project is materialised, the issue would be resolved.

Since my first election in 1971, I have never looked at the stature of my opponents in polls.

The feedback from the field is encouraging. We have been getting good response even from centres

where UDF is strong.

Development activities and welfare schemes of the LDF government.

I like to read, watch movies and listen to music, but rarely get free time.

Satheeshan Pacheni - UDF

Traffic blocks in Kannur town and on the Caltex-Thazhe Chovva stretch. UDF plans to construct flyovers and expedite bypass work to address the issue.

UDF will definitely wrest Kannur.

Corruption and misgovernance of LDF govt will be the most-discussed topics.

I try to read books whenever I get free time.

Archana Vandichal - NDA

Traffic block issue in Kannur town and nearby areas will be resolved. Flyovers and expansion of roads will be given priority.

My opponents have years of experience in electoral politics. I am a newcomer and I respect their presence in the field. But, this is a political fight.

Unlike in the previous elections, we have been getting enthusiastic response from the people, especially from youth.

Sabarimala issue will be in the minds of people in this constituency as well as the entire state.

I like to cook.