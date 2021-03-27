LDF and LC Church spar on deep-sea fishing deal again

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A week after Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery of Kollam diocese of Latin Catholic Church issued a pastoral letter against the LDF government over the deep-sea fishing deal, both sides sharpened their attacks.

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s outburst against the pastoral letter — read out in the churches in Kollam diocese last Sunday — Fisheries Minister and LDF candidate in Kundara constituency J Mercykutty Amma on Friday said the Church diocese was taking a line adopted by the opposition UDF.

Pinarayi who was in the district as part of electioneering on Thursday, had criticised the pastoral letter, saying the diocese was attacking the government on behalf of the opposition parties. He also said the sanctity of the letter would be questioned by the faithful. Reacting to it, Kollam diocese committee of Kerala Latin Catholic Association termed his comments as “immature”.

The pastoral letter voiced the concerns of the people who have lost their work and workplace, the association said.