STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF and LC Church spar on deep-sea fishing deal again

Pinarayi who was in the district as part of electioneering on Thursday, had criticised the pastoral letter, saying the diocese was attacking the government on behalf of the opposition parties.

Published: 27th March 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

J Mercykutty Amma

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  A week after Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery of Kollam diocese of Latin Catholic Church issued a pastoral letter against the LDF government over the deep-sea fishing deal, both sides sharpened their attacks.

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s outburst against the pastoral letter — read out in the churches in Kollam diocese last Sunday — Fisheries Minister and LDF candidate in Kundara constituency J Mercykutty Amma on Friday said the Church diocese was taking a line adopted by the opposition UDF. 

Pinarayi who was in the district as part of electioneering on Thursday, had criticised the pastoral letter, saying the diocese was attacking the government on behalf of the opposition parties. He also said the sanctity of the letter would be questioned by the faithful. Reacting to it, Kollam diocese committee of Kerala Latin Catholic Association termed his comments as “immature”.

The pastoral letter voiced the concerns of the people who have lost their work and workplace, the association said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latin Catholic Church LDF J Mercykutty Amma
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp