Opposition raking up Sabarimala as diversionary tactic, says Kanam

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has reminded Congress veteran A K Antony that it was Kerala that sent him packing into political wilderness. In an interview with TNIE, Kanam said Sabarimala is just an diversionary tactic for the Opposition and the LDF government won’t make any changes in the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court. Central agencies are trying to blackmail Left leaders in the backdrop of the upcoming polls, he said. Excerpts:

With just two weeks left for the assembly polls, how do you assess Left’s chances?

The Left is miles ahead of others — be it in seat sharing, candidate selection or campaigning. LDF has completed the first round of booth-level campaigning and has elicited tremendous response from people. It’s sure the Left will continue in power. Compared to UDF and BJP, LDF has an excellent array of candidates.

What are the major factors that could favour the front?

The five-year rule of the Left government has made a mark on the masses. People are witness to the welfare initiatives and we have no doubt this will reflect in the polls, especially in today’s precarious economic scenario created by the Centre. Compared to other states, the Left government in Kerala is far ahead in ensuring social security for its people.

It’s the second assembly elections after you took over as CPI state secretary. Do you expect the party to do miraculously well?

Last time, CPI won 19 out of 27 seats. It was the best electoral performance at the time. This time, we are contesting in 25 seats. Maybe, as you pointed out, miracles could happen.Congress veteran A K Antony is known for dropping political bombs ahead of polls. His statements always tend to make huge ripples in the state. He has said LDF continuing in power would spell doom for the state.

Had there been such a shift in Kerala politics as he has observed, the state would not have been where it is today. What he said are his personal views. He should not forget that it was Kerala that sent him packing to political wilderness.

Is the Left afraid to address the Sabarimala issue?

The Left has had no confusion regarding Sabarimala. It’s true there were issues in 2018 while implementing the Supreme Court verdict. But nothing untoward was reported in 2019 or 2020. As such, there is neither any trouble at Sabarimala nor is their any unrest among devotees. Sabarimala is now being raked up only in the light of the polls by some social organisations and Opposition parties. Their attempt is to try and strike an emotional chord among the masses in a bid to divert attention from all that the Left government has achieved in five years. The chief minister has made it clear that once the SC pronounces its final verdict, there will be consultations with all stakeholders. The case is sub-judice. Those who accept the rule of law should also know how to wait.

Recently, you said the existing government affidavit will continue.

The verdict has already been pronounced. It is only the review petition that is being considered. Why should we again put the cart before the horse? The CPM general secretary and CM have already made the LDF’s stance clear.

The NSS has been persistent in its attack on the Left over Sabarimala.

The Left grew in Kerala overcoming opposition by various social organisations. LDF is not afraid of opposition by a religious or social outfit. We have reposed our faith in people.

A slew of issues are being discussed in polls, including the alleged CPM-BJP alliance. How will it affect LDF’s prospects?

It’s normal for such ‘startling revelations’ to be made at the time of elections. Recently, O Rajagopal revealed how he had won last time and who all were in collusion. Revelations from an individual who’s not a familiar name in Kerala politics should be treated as his opinions. In Kerala, the Left is the only front that speaks out against communalism. The allegation that CPM or CPI had gone in for an understanding of sorts with RSS is totally absurd.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has brought out the issue of bogus votes in electoral rolls and it has been vouched by the Election Commission.

The electoral rolls are prepared by the Election Commission. The government has no role in it. If there are any complaints, ECI should address them. Take for example, the issue of the Congress candidate in a constituency in Thrissur having three votes and two differing identity cards. LDF in Kodungallur has proof of the same. It is the Congress that has been indulging in such activities. That’s why Chennithala could make an authentic statement about what they do!

With the recent revelations against the speaker, the gold smuggling case has again cropped up when elections are around the corner.

Such reports will keep tumbling out till April 6, election day. Central agencies have been hovering over the Secretariat. They are busy converting the accused into witnesses and leaking information selectively to a section of media in a bid to blackmail LDF leaders. The masses are aware of their scheming and will not be taken in by any of these.

While CPM has been deliberately keeping away from controversies, you seem to be courting trouble with your incisive remarks.

We are not interested in churning out controversies. But when such meaningless arguments crop up, we are bound to tell people the truth. In case of any factual error in what I say, I am ready to clarify.

How much will KC(M)’s entry help LDF? Do you feel they were unduly favoured?

Seat sharing in LDF was done after bilateral talks and all allies had acquiesced to it. There’s no point in cribbing now that someone got more seats. Before KC(M)’s entry, LDF was ruling in 23 panchayats in Kottayam. Now it has become 51. In Idukki and Pathanamthitta, we won the district panchayat. So it’s definitely a gain.



BJP hopes to make it to double digits this time around.

Let them dream as much as they want. Why should one limit oneself while dreaming?