Even Communists don’t want LDF govt to continue: AK Antony

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Congress leader AK Antony has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both keen to see a Congress-mukt Bharat, will ask the BJP cadre to vote for the Left at the fag end of campaigning to prevent the Congress from coming to power in Kerala. In a freewheeling interview to TNIE, the 80-year-old says even Communists don’t want the incumbent government to continue in power.