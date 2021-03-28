Fear in eyes of people in Kannur, says JP Nadda

By Express News Service

KANNUR/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is fear in the eyes of people in the streets of Kannur, said BJP national president J P Nadda. Speaking at Dharmadom for the campaign of BJP candidate C K Padmanabhan on Saturday, he said the people seemed afraid of an invisible enemy.

“I could see fear in the eyes of people who have gathered to see me. At Dharmadom, one party dominates all others. This is the reason for the fear. To change this situation, people should support the BJP, which is in power at the Centre,” said Nadda. Many people-friendly welfare projects being implemented by the Centre could be brought to Kerala also, he added.

“This is a government that tried to destroy Sabarimala and its traditions. After the government betrayed devotees, it was the BJP that organised agitations against the government to support the cause of devotees,” he said.

Nadda also undertook roadshows in Nemom and Vattiyoorkavu constituencies in the capital district. Predicting continued success for NDA in Nemom, its lone seat in the assembly, he said the party has fielded its strongest candidate to retain the seat and exuded confidence that Kummanam Rajasekharan would successfully carry forward the development initiatives of sitting MLA O Rajagopal. The Vattiyoorkavu event too saw thousands of BJP workers accompanying the motorcade.