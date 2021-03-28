STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: Face off  - Thrissur

By Express News Service

A. What’s the most important issue that has to be addressed in the constituency?

B. Your take on the opponents?

C. One topic that has  to be discussed in this election?

D. How confident are you of winning the seat?

E. Your interests?

P Balachandran - LDF

A.Chimmini-Mupli project can resolve the drinking water supply problem in the constituency.

B.I am no one to comment about other candidates. However, though Suresh Gopi is a celebrity, the ideology he represents should be defeated for the benefit of the public.

C.Achievements of the LDF government.

D.I am fully confident. The Left democratic government will definitely continue in power. 

E.Writing and reading if time permits.

Padmaja Venugopal - UDF

A. Drinking water scarcity. When I visit people, many of them share their issues regarding availability of water.

B. I have my own path to look forward to and I am not concerned about opponents. That’s what my father had taught me to care less about what others are doing.

C. Gold smuggling case, employment issues, corruption etc. 

D. I am very confident as such is the response I have been getting from the field.

E. Reading.

Suresh Gopi - NDA

A. I think conservation of water bodies and sanitation are the main factors that need to be addressed in Thrissur.

B. I don’t consider them as opponents. It is not a winner’s or loser’s game. We are co-travellers in this journey and are just seeking the people’s verdict.

C. Development. 

D. I am just looking at the possibilities of winning this race. It’s for the people to decide who wins the seat. 

E. I am in love with trees, meadows & dew drops. These are my obsessions.

