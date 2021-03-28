STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left, Opposition fight over free rice, govt for legal action against EC

The state government decided to pursue legal action against the poll panel and the Left attacked the Opposition for blocking food supply to the people.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the election commission ordered to stop distribution of subsidised rice during the festival season following the Opposition’s complaint, the state on Saturday witnessed a bitter war of words over the politics of free rice.

The state government decided to pursue legal action against the poll panel and the Left attacked the Opposition for blocking food supply to the people. The UDF shot back saying it was the Left government that was playing politics with distribution of free rice. 

The Left wants to ensure kit distribution at any cost, having realised that it played a major role in its victory in the local body polls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanded an apology from the Opposition leader for his letter to the election commission seeking to stop the distribution of food kits, foodgrain and welfare pension till the elections are over. The Opposition has been denying people their food and seems hell-bent on letting them starve, he said. 

Oppn leader humiliating masses: CM

“The Opposition leader is humiliating the masses by alleging that voters can be influenced by merely distributing food kits. The public will cast its vote considering the functioning of the government during the past five years,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chennithala shot back likening Pinarayi to a black marketeer. He alleged the government has been hoarding rice that was originally allotted for students from September to March, and was now distributing it with an eye on the assembly elections.

“During the pandemic season, the government hoarded this rice and is distributing it only now. The attempt is to distribute rice and food kits just before the elections. The obvious reason is to influence the electorate,” he alleged. Chennithala said he had urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to withhold the distribution of Vishu special food kits. He also asked him to stop the government from disbursing social security pension for April and May in advance.

The UDF is of the view that Vishu food kits and pensions should be given only after April 6, the election day, as the model code of conduct is in effect. The BJP too attacked the state government, alleging vested interests behind rice politics. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan came down heavily on the Left government, saying that kits have been given to the state under Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat has condemned the move by the Opposition UDF to stop rice and food kit distribution to ration card holders at subsidised rate.In a statement, the state secretariat said strong people’s anger should come up against the action.

