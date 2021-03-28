Rahul Gandhi visits Erumeli temple, Vavar mosque, says RSS creating cracks in tradition

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/IDUKKI: Giving a major boost to the UDF campaign, AICC leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addressed campaign meetings of UDF candidates in various constituencies in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Saturday. Rahul, who launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for dividing people of the nation by instilling hatred in their hearts, also blamed the state government for putting the state’s economy in a shambles.

After the roadshow in Erumeli, Rahul offered prayers at the Dharma Sastha temple (Kochambalam) and Vavar mosque. Speaking in Erumeli, Rahul requested people not to support the ideology that spreads hatred and divides the country.

“Erumeli presents a model religious harmony to India and the rest of the world. In Erumeli, people who go to temples respect Muslims, and the Muslims who go to mosques respect Hindus. Same is the tradition of India. However, BJP and RSS are trying to create cracks in this great tradition by instilling communal hatred among people,” Rahul said.

Speaking in Idukki, the Wayanad MP alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking remedies for the economic crisis in wrong places.

“The chief minister is trying to start a car without fuel. When he couldn’t do it he seeks answers in books like Das Kapital, where he does not get the answer.

At the same time, we are seeking answers from the people, from where we get the idea of a NYAY scheme that offers Rs 6,000 per month to each family. The scheme will definitely revive the economy of the state and create jobs,” Rahul said adding that no family will be excluded in the name of political differences.

Rahul added that Kerala is a state with the highest unemployment rate due to the policies of the Central and state governments. Rahul also conducted a roadshow in Erumeli along with Tomy Kallani from near the Dharma Sastha temple (Valiyambalam) premises to Petta junction.

Congress candidates EM Augusthy and Cyriac Thomas who are contesting from Peermade and Udumbanchola constituencies, respectively, were also present at Rahul’s programme in Idukki.