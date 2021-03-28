STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi visits Erumeli temple, Vavar mosque, says RSS creating cracks in tradition

Speaking in Erumeli, Rahul requested people not to support the ideology that spreads hatred and divides the country. 

Published: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, offering prayers at Dharma Sastha temple (Kochambalam) and (Right) Vavar Mosque at Erumeli on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/IDUKKI: Giving a major boost to the UDF campaign, AICC leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addressed campaign meetings of UDF candidates in various constituencies in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Saturday. Rahul, who launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for dividing people of the nation by instilling hatred in their hearts, also blamed the state government for putting the state’s economy in a shambles.

After the roadshow in Erumeli, Rahul offered prayers at the Dharma Sastha temple (Kochambalam) and Vavar mosque. Speaking in Erumeli, Rahul requested people not to support the ideology that spreads hatred and divides the country. 

“Erumeli presents a model religious harmony to India and the rest of the world. In Erumeli, people who go to temples respect Muslims, and the Muslims who go to mosques respect Hindus. Same is the tradition of India. However, BJP and RSS are trying to create cracks in this great tradition by instilling communal hatred among people,” Rahul said.

Speaking in Idukki, the Wayanad MP alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking remedies for the economic crisis in wrong places. 

“The chief minister is trying to start a car without fuel. When he couldn’t do it he seeks answers in books like Das Kapital, where he does not get the answer.

At the same time, we are seeking answers from the people, from where we get the idea of a NYAY scheme that offers Rs 6,000 per month to each family. The scheme will definitely revive the economy of the state and create jobs,” Rahul said adding that no family will be excluded in the name of political differences.

Rahul added that Kerala is a state with the highest unemployment rate due to the policies of the Central and state governments. Rahul also conducted a roadshow in Erumeli along with Tomy Kallani from near the Dharma Sastha temple (Valiyambalam) premises to Petta junction.

Congress candidates EM Augusthy and Cyriac Thomas who are contesting from Peermade and Udumbanchola constituencies, respectively, were also present at Rahul’s programme in Idukki.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Rahul Gandhi Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Vavar mosque Erumeli temple
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp