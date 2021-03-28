UDF raises objection as BJP ‘lotus’ larger than IUML ‘ladder’ on EVM

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The chief electoral officer suspended the randomisation and commissioning of VVPAT machines in Kasaragod assembly segment on Saturday after the UDF raised objection to the display of election symbols on the electronic voting machines (EVM).

The size of the election symbols was “purposefully” manipulated to favour the BJP, said UDF candidate N A Nellikkunu’s chief election agent and Congress leader A Govindan Nair. The election process was suspended on Saturday after Nair shot off a letter of the chief electoral officer pointing out the irregularities.

The ladder, the symbol of UDF candidate Nellikkunnu, is pictured in a “very small size than specified”, said Nair. In contrast, the BJP’s election symbol, Lotus, is pictured in a bigger size than the specified measurement, he said. Also, the name of the party, BJP, is visible under the lotus, Nair said.

Again, the ‘torch’ symbol allotted to an independent candidate is shown in a bigger size than the specified measurement, he said. “There is every possibility to confuse torch for the ladder allotted to the UDF,” he said in the letter. Nair said the process would resume after all the election symbols on the EVMs are

printed in equal and specified sizes.