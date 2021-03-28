STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women cops' statement to be recorded against ED officials forcing Swapna to frame Pinarayi in gold smuggling case

Consequently, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Perumbavoor will fix a day to record the statements of woman police officers. 

Published: 28th March 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

The Commission will probe if anyone forced Swapna Suresh to give a statement against the CM (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate will record the statement of three women police officers, who claimed to have witnessed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials threatening gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The Crime Branch, which is probing the case, moved the CJM court to record the trio's statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. Consequently, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Perumbavoor will fix a day to record the statements of woman police officers. 

The Crime Branch had registered a case against ED officials on the basis of the statements given by  woman police officers, audio clip of Swapna Suresh and the letter written by gold smuggling case co-accused  Sandeep Nair to the Principal 

Sessions Court, which accused the ED officers of forcing him to depose against Pinarayi Vijayan. Though the ED had approached the High Court to get the FIR quashed, the court declined a stay on Crime Branch probe and decided to conduct a detailed hearing on Tuesday. 

