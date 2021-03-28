Women cops' statement to be recorded against ED officials forcing Swapna to frame Pinarayi in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate will record the statement of three women police officers, who claimed to have witnessed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials threatening gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court came after the Crime Branch, which is probing the case, moved the CJM court to record the trio’s statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. Consequently, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Perumbavoor will fix a day to record the statements of woman police officers.

The Crime Branch had registered a case against ED officials on the basis of the statements given by woman police officers, audio clip of Swapna Suresh and the letter written by gold smuggling case co-accused Sandeep Nair to the Principal

Sessions Court, which accused the ED officers of forcing him to depose against Pinarayi Vijayan. Though the ED had approached the High Court to get the FIR quashed, the court declined a stay on Crime Branch probe and decided to conduct a detailed hearing on Tuesday.