A familiar voice that reverberates during high-pitched campaigns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when political parties are using social media as the major tool for election campaigning, one group of people who are often forgotten are mike announcers. Though mike announcement still plays a major role in campaigns, only a few announcers are active in the field. For them, the announcement is an ‘art.’ It is due to lack of interest among youth as it needs to give much effort to the throat and also due to the advent of social media.

G M Sugunan, a 45-year-old man from Neyyattinkara, has been making mike announcements for candidates in various elections in the district over the past 25 years. Interestingly, he does his job without taking any remuneration as it is his deep passion. However, he announces only for Congress candidates even though he was given offers by other political parties.Not only Sugunan, veterans like Kunjupillai and Sudevan had made their mark over Neyyattinkara and surrounding areas with the bass which prompted reluctant voters to come to polling stations. But Kunjupillai and Sudevan quit the scene due to health issues. Sugunan is the only the announcer left in Neyyattinkara now and he is in high demand. He began announcement at the age of 20 during the 1996 assembly elections for the then UDF candidate Thampanoor Ravi.

Kunjupillai was his mentor. One day, when Kunjupillai was busy announcing for Ravi, Sugunan was sitting next to him in the ambassador car. Suddenly, Pillai developed some throat issues and he gave the mike to Sugunan and told him to start speaking through mike. That was his first announcement which goes like this: “Vote for UDF candidate Thampanoor Ravi and help him emerge victorious...” His unique style of voice gained attention from everyone. Since then, there was no looking back for him and he became one of the most sought-after election announcers in Neyyattinkara.“Initially, I was given a script to read out. But now, there is no script. I am announcing spontaneously. Apart from live announcements, I also used to give recorded voice clips for many events and programmes. Live announcements give me satisfaction. For me, announcement is in my blood and I consider it as an art as it is not everybody’s cup of tea”, Sugunan says.He used to announce continuously for six to seven hours in various elections in the past two decades. Sometimes, his throat gets infected. But that does not stop him from continuing his passion.

He shared his disappointment that there are not many takers for mike announcements now. “Nowadays, candidates focus on social media for campaigns. Mike announcement has become near extinct. Only a few people are there as announcers. I think mike announcement would vanish soon from the election campaign”, he said. Sugunan had also announced for Shashi Tharoor in the Parliament election in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.Sugunan is an active Congress party worker. His wife Maya is a staffer of Horticorp, Thiruvananthapuram, and the couple has three children Aswin, Avanthika and Aishwarya.