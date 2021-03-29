CM Pinarayi Vijayan repeating lies, say Latin Catholic Laity

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Laity Commission of Kollam diocese of Latin Catholic Church issued a letter criticising the LDF government over the deep-sea fishing deal on Sunday. In the letter, they stated that even after the chief minister’s real face was exposed in the public, he is again repeating the lies. The commission said the chief minister’s charges against the bishop are baseless and immature.

The stand of the chief minister and fisheries minister on the issue is an insult to the democracy in the country. “Both of them should apologise to the Church members,” the commission of believers said. A week ago, Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery of Kollam diocese issued a pastoral letter against the LDF government over the deep-sea fishing deal. It alleged that the government is trying to destroy the fisheries sector and sell Kerala’s marine resources to monopolies.

Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Fisheries Minister and LDF candidate in Kundara constituency J Mercykutty Amma criticised the pastoral letter severely. The CM said the Church diocese was attacking the government on behalf of the Opposition parties. He also asked the Church to reevaluate the allegations raised by the Opposition on the issue. Otherwise, the sanctity of the letter would be questioned by the faithful, the CM said.