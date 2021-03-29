STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Opposition spreading canards, asks EC to allow food kit distribution

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has no idea about the food kit distribution and he should stop repeating lies over it.

Published: 29th March 2021 03:56 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday continued to lash out at the Congress and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for making the Election Commission to intervene and stop distribution of food kits. Pinarayi urged the commission to take an appropriate decision over the issue after checking the facts.

Addressing a press conference here, Pinarayi said, “In fact, pension and food kits are not the government’s mercy; it is the people’s right. By levelling baseless allegations, the Opposition leader is trying to deny this right to the people. However, the LDF has not decided to end its welfare initiatives as it is our policy that nobody should be left starving in the state.”

Reacting to the CM’s allegation, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Opposition leader did not cut off anyone’s food. “Pinarayi, who spends lavishly, does not deserve to raise such allegations. The LDF government has spent Rs 1,000 crore of public money on advertisements in media. The government should clarify on the funding of these ads,” he said.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegation that the government had not distributed the food kits for schoolchildren from September and was distributing it now eyeing the assembly elections, the CM said the government had issued the order on February 20, instructing officials to distribute the food kits to schools students in the wake of educational institutions remaining closed. And, it was planned to be completed by the end of March, he added.

Pinarayi alleged that the Opposition leader has no idea about the food kit distribution and he should stop repeating lies over it. “Further, the state government has not decided to distribute welfare pension in advance eyeing the elections. Our decision was to give pension by the first week of April for the month of March considering the festival season,” he said.

