COVID-19: No restriction on people’s participation during Thrissur Pooram

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Pooram and associated exhibition will be conducted in all its glory without any restriction on people’s participation, while Devaswom committees will be responsible for crowd management.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar in the presence of District Collector S Shanavas and Devaswom committees on Sunday.

Earlier, District Medical Officer K J Reena had submitted a report calling for restricting the entry of public to the exhibition in the wake of surging Covid cases.

The report suggested entry of 200 people to the exhibition stalls at a time.

However, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswom committees protested against the report and threatened that they will cancel the pooram if “unnecessary restrictions” are enforced.

“The state government had already said that Thrissur Pooram would be held with all its glory. Reports that say otherwise should not be taken into consideration,” said Sunil Kumar.

The collector said the pooram will be conducted following all its rituals.

“Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswom committees and the Cochin Devaswom Board will jointly monitor the crowd. All devaswom staff above 45 years should take vaccination before the festival and special arrangements will be made for it,” said Shanavas.

The collector added that the city police will coordinate with the committees in controlling the crowd and check if Covid protocols are strictly adhered to.

While the DMO was unavailable to comment, the minister said the officer’s report would be withdrawn and it would not affect the smooth conduct of the festival.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Padmaja Venugopal, who had announced a protest strike on Monday demanding the conduct of Thrissur pooram with all its grandeur, said she would go ahead with the strike demanding written orders that the pooram would be conducted uninterrupted every year.