Judicial probe: Sitaram Yechury asks Rajnath Singh to reread Constitution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reread the Constitution. He was responding to Singh’s comment that the state government’s decision to institute judicial probe against the central agencies was a challenge to the federal structure of the Constitution.

“The honourable defence minister should reread the Constitution. No central agency can interfere or work in any state without the concurrence of the state concerned,” he said in an interaction with the media.

Yechury alleged that the UDF and BJP had entered into a deal in the state.

​“The BJP’s claim that it would form government if it wins 35 seats shows that it is determined to buy Congress leaders,” he said. Yechury also ridiculed the BJP’s appeal to vote for a change, saying, “None will drink poison for a change.”

Yechury further said the chief minister and party’s state committee will examine the controversial comments of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on the Sabarimala issue. Kadakampally had earlier said the 2018 incident at Sabarimala was “saddening to all”. Yechury said the circumstances which led to the comment will be examined.