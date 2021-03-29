STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala doesn't need 'snakes' LDF, UDF: Gijiraj Singh

Singh said, "UDF and LDF were repeatedly chosen to power in Kerala. One is a Cobra and the other is a small snake. Kerala does not need both snakes. Now it is time for development."

Published: 29th March 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh(File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

KOCHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, people of the state will choose Bharatiya Janta Party to run the government as they are fed up with the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

Singh said, "UDF and LDF were repeatedly chosen to power in Kerala. One is a Cobra and the other is a small snake. Kerala does not need both snakes. Now it is time for development."

"E Sreedharan, a symbol of development repaired and build the Palarivattom flyover which collapsed because of corruption of both the fronts," he added.

He reminded that the state's public debt is at Rs three lakh crores adding that "due to the scams of both fronts IPS officer Jacob Thomas has chosen to be part of BJP."

State assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giriraj Singh kerala elections Kerala polls
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp