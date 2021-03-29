STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections 2021: Jose K Mani’s poll campaign in Pala gets 'Oru Mexican Aparatha' touch

The artists and materials for the videos were selected through the committees that were formed in each of the 12 panchayats.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers take out a jeep ride as a part of the campaign in Pala.

DYFI workers take out a jeep ride as a part of the campaign in Pala. (Photo | Express)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Things are different this time in the Jose K Mani camp when it comes to canvassing votes. The usual method of using public relations agencies to make campaign videos and promotional songs is no longer the in-thing. Jose’s team has decided to tap into the vastness (aparatha) of the Pala assembly constituency with director Tom Emmatty of the Oru Mexican Aparatha fame.

“Outsourcing the shooting of campaign videos and promotional songs to outside agencies was the trend earlier. But the stuff created by them lacked the essence the voters of the constituency could identify with,” said Tom, whose film portraying campus politics was a huge hit among the youth. Having taken a break from filmmaking till the elections are over, Tom has planned a different approach. “The innovative thing about our campaign videos and songs is that they have been made with the help of artists from the 12 grama panchayats in the constituency,” he said. 

That gives a local touch to the campaign, the director said. “I think that is the need of the hour.” Tom said the campaign song has been written by Vinayak Sasikumar of Mayanadi fame.“We have titled the campaign ‘Ente Pala’,” he said. “Everything about the campaign is rooted in Pala.” 

The artists and materials for the videos were selected through the committees that were formed in each of the 12 panchayats. “So we aren’t bringing before the people any parody. We are bringing to the people what persons from among them have got to say. The entire thing has a touch of art,” Tom said. Another peculiarity of the initiative is that this will be a five-year thing, he said. “We aren’t doing this just for the election period. The aim is to help uplift the artists.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pala Assembly Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp