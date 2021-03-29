Kerala polls 2021: Is Sivankutty caught between Kummanam and Muraleedharan?

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nemom, the lone constituency held by BJP in the state, is witnessing a tight fight among LDF, UDF and NDA. While LDF is upbeat that the votes polled by Congress candidate K Muraleedharan would ultimately help CPM candidate V Sivankutty, UDF rubbishes this, maintaining it will get a comfortable majority, while the LDF is pushed to the third position.

As for NDA, while O Rajagopal created history in 2016, it remains to be seen whether former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will be able to repeat the feat.LDF’s Sivankutty who won from Nemom in 2011, is working hard to avenge his defeat in 2016. Anavoor Nagappan, CPM district secretary, told TNIE that Muraleedharan has not been able to create any ripples in the constituency. “Muraleedharan might get more votes from the 13,000 that Congress received in 2016, just because he is contesting on the Congress’ symbol. Here, the fight is between LDF and NDA. Rajagopal was a failure and did not bring any development to Nemom. This will prompt voters to choose Sivankutty,” he said.

In 1982, K Karunakaran had contested from Nemom as well as Mala and won both seats. After 39 years, his son Muraleedharan is contesting from the same seat. KPCC vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan alleged that LDF had, like in 2016, unleashed a whisper campaign against their candidate.“In 2016, they started saying that there was no point in voting for our candidates,” he said, adding, “Weak candidates and giving the seat to allies were the reasons for our poor show in Nemom in 2011 and 2016. This time, Muraleedharan is a strong contestant,” he said.

After lying low for a decade, local Congress leaders have become active in Nemom, ever since Congress decided to put up its own candidate in the seat. Thiruvananthapuram DCC chief Neyyattinkara Sanal exuded confidence that there would be consolidation of minority votes in Congress’ favour. “Congress will bring down BJP’s vote share. This has sent alarm bells ringing in LDF which has started a campaign against Muraleedharan saying that by focusing on Nemom, our electioneering in neighbouring seats has slackened. This is false,” he said.

BJP state spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan rubbished LDF’s claims and exuded confidence on Kummanam’s victory. “People are now vigilant due to the presence of social media. We are confident of overcoming all the political gimmicks being unleashed in LDF’s favour,” he said.