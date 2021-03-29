Kerala polls 2021: Postal voting to begin today for staff of essential services sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postal voting for the staff of essential services sector as part of assembly elections will begin in the district on Monday. The voting will take place at special centres at 14 assembly constituencies in the district. The voting will end at 5.00 pm on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has facilitated postal ballot for the staff included in essential services as they cannot cast their votes on April 6 due to election duty. Those who wish to avail the services will get an SMS from the respective returning officers based on their applications. They will get the message of the place and time of voting to be held on Monday and Tuesday. They should carry voter ID cards.