STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala polls 2021: Satheesan gunning for fifth term, LDF eyes upset in Paravoor

Cong hoping to cash in on sitting MLA’s proximity to voters and clean political image; Left front banks on anti-incumbency factor, says projects remain pending

Published: 29th March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the 2016 elections, V D Satheesan won by a margin of 20,634 votes from Paravoor. The charismatic Congress leader improved on it last year even though the LDF stormed to a majority in the assembly and assumed power. Now, as Satheesan is seeking a fifth consecutive term from Paravoor, the UDF camp is brimming with confidence, expecting a comfortable win. “Satheesan has a connection with the people of Paravoor that is not based on politics alone,” said UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation.

“He is very close to his voters on personal terms. Satheesan also holds a clean political image. He played an instrumental role in bringing various development projects to the constituency. All these factors will enable him to register a remarkable victory again in Paravoor.”Meanwhile, the CPI has fielded M T Nixon as the LDF candidate this year. The last time the LDF won the Paravoor seat was in 1996 when P Raju of the CPI emerged victorious against Satheesan.

“While campaigning, we understood that under the sitting MLA, who has been maintaining the seat for 20 years, no major development activity was carried out in Paravoor,” said P Raju, who is now the CPI district secretary.“Let’s speak about basic infrastructure facilities. The development of NH 66, coastal road, and various bridge projects... some of the long-pending demands of Paravoor... are yet to be completed.” Raju said, other than school renovation and infrastructure work implemented with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), no major project has been executed in Paravoor. “That strong anti-incumbency factor against the sitting MLA gives us an edge this time,” he said.

Some of the recent surveys have pointed out that Satheesan will face a tough fight. In response, Presentation said all surveys have projected that Paravoor will remain a UDF fortress. “If surveys suggest a tough fight this year, we will take it in a positive spirit. It will give us the energy to become more vigilant and will prompt us to put in extra work,” he said.

The NDA, which has given the seat to the BDJS, is expecting a three-cornered fight. In 2016, BDJS candidate Hari Vijayan, who finished third, put up an impressive show bagging 28,097 votes. In 2011, the BIP candidate was able to garner only 3,934 votes in Paravoor. This year, M B Jayaprakash is the BDJS candidate.

Contesting under the symbol of a helmet, the NDA candidate is seeking a mandate for change. A BDJS leader said the people of Kerala need a change from the LDF and the UDF which have been ruling alternatively. “That change will happen this year,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF UDF V D Satheesan
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp