Kerala polls 2021: Satheesan gunning for fifth term, LDF eyes upset in Paravoor

KOCHI: In the 2016 elections, V D Satheesan won by a margin of 20,634 votes from Paravoor. The charismatic Congress leader improved on it last year even though the LDF stormed to a majority in the assembly and assumed power. Now, as Satheesan is seeking a fifth consecutive term from Paravoor, the UDF camp is brimming with confidence, expecting a comfortable win. “Satheesan has a connection with the people of Paravoor that is not based on politics alone,” said UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation.

“He is very close to his voters on personal terms. Satheesan also holds a clean political image. He played an instrumental role in bringing various development projects to the constituency. All these factors will enable him to register a remarkable victory again in Paravoor.”Meanwhile, the CPI has fielded M T Nixon as the LDF candidate this year. The last time the LDF won the Paravoor seat was in 1996 when P Raju of the CPI emerged victorious against Satheesan.

“While campaigning, we understood that under the sitting MLA, who has been maintaining the seat for 20 years, no major development activity was carried out in Paravoor,” said P Raju, who is now the CPI district secretary.“Let’s speak about basic infrastructure facilities. The development of NH 66, coastal road, and various bridge projects... some of the long-pending demands of Paravoor... are yet to be completed.” Raju said, other than school renovation and infrastructure work implemented with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), no major project has been executed in Paravoor. “That strong anti-incumbency factor against the sitting MLA gives us an edge this time,” he said.

Some of the recent surveys have pointed out that Satheesan will face a tough fight. In response, Presentation said all surveys have projected that Paravoor will remain a UDF fortress. “If surveys suggest a tough fight this year, we will take it in a positive spirit. It will give us the energy to become more vigilant and will prompt us to put in extra work,” he said.

The NDA, which has given the seat to the BDJS, is expecting a three-cornered fight. In 2016, BDJS candidate Hari Vijayan, who finished third, put up an impressive show bagging 28,097 votes. In 2011, the BIP candidate was able to garner only 3,934 votes in Paravoor. This year, M B Jayaprakash is the BDJS candidate.

Contesting under the symbol of a helmet, the NDA candidate is seeking a mandate for change. A BDJS leader said the people of Kerala need a change from the LDF and the UDF which have been ruling alternatively. “That change will happen this year,” he said.