League will be ready to guard jails set up by BJP, alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan was responding to Khader’s statement that the League would help people fill out the documents to prove their citizenship when CAA is implemented in the state. 

Published: 29th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting held as part of the election campaign in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Condemning Musl im League leader and UDF candidate in Guruvayur K N A Khader’s controversial statement with regard to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the League would be ready to guard the prisons being set up by the BJP. 

He was responding to Khader’s statement that the League would help people fill out the documents to prove their citizenship when CAA is implemented in the state. 

He alleged that IUML and BJP were helping each other in Guruvayur, adding it was hard to believe that the BJP candidate’s nomination was rejected due to technicalities.

