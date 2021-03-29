STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'UDF will make Koduvally an international business hub': IUML candidate for Koduvally, Kozhikode

Published: 29th March 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:07 AM

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

In Koduvally, IUML got fewer votes in 2016 than 2011. How will you increase the vote share? ​ 

We are confident of getting votes of party supporters and workers and of independent voters, who include several women and students. In our campaigns, we are focusing on changes that UDF can bring in Koduvally if elected.

Will BJP’s rising vote share make any difference?

It’s a small figure. In 2016, the LDF-backed independent defeated IUML candidate by 573 votes. UDF will win this time.

Has an intense sense of localism or sectionalism has developed among all party workers?

It is true. It is a good sign. However, we need to think beyond localism when it comes to assembly or LS polls. 

There were controversies about MLA Karat Razak in connection with Karat Faisal and gold scam. Faisal won big in local body polls. You are contesting from the same constituency.

Faisal was first nominated as an LDF candidate, but changed his decision after facing criticisms from the front. It is an example of LDF’s hypocrisy. Due to selfish motives of some, the reputation of honest gold traders in Koduvally has been tarnished. UDF wants to change this and turn Koduvally into an international business hub.

Are changing political preferences of the seat a threat or an opportunity for IUML?

IUML lost Koduvally due to temporary reasons. With the influence of rich, LDF won two times.Koduvally has been an IUML stronghold and will remain so. 

