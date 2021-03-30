Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan dies at 51

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Tusker Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan, which commanded a huge fan following in his prime, died due to various ailments at the tethering yard of Guruvayur Devaswom at Punnathur Kotta here on Monday.

A majestic tusker, Valiya Kesavan used to carry the idol of Lord Krishna during the Guruvayur temple festival for many years. Last year, Valiya Kesavan couldn’t carry the Lord’s idol during the annual temple festival as he suffered from various conditions, including impaction, pulmonary disorders and foot disease.