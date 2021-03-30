By Express News Service

What’s one thing the constituency lacks? How do you plan to address it? Your take on the opponents? How confident are you of winning the seat? Topics discussed during campaigning? Your favourite pastime?

K Ansalan - LDF

Drinking water projects will be completed. I will ensure the availability of drinking water in every house in the constituency.

Both the NDA and the UDF have been fooling people by giving them false promises.

I am 100% confident that people will vote for me considering my performance as their MLA.

Developmental initiatives, including road renovation, blood bank and new payward at Neyyattinkara general hospital, and welfare pension for paddy farmers.

I read newspapers and books.

R Selvaraj - UDF

If I win, I will ensure welfare pension for employees in struggling industries and will resolve drinking water issue.

People are fed up with this govt and will definitely vote for UDF this time.

Backdoor appointments and corruption by the LDF government.

I read books whenever I get free time.

Chenkal S Rajasekharan Nair - NDA

Various enterprises will be launched to create jobs for youths in Neyyattinkara. I will also promote tourism in the constituency.

So far, both the LDF and UDF have done nothing for the constituency, which is still backward in terms of development. So, it’s time for a new face.

I am 100 per cent sure people will elect me as they want a new model of development.

Backdoor appointments made by government and high unemployment.

Yoga and farming in my own farmland.