STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Elections: Face off - Neyyattinkara

Know your netas

Published: 30th March 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service
  1. What’s one thing the constituency lacks? How do you plan to address it?
  2. Your take on the opponents?
  3. How confident are you of winning the seat?
  4. Topics discussed during campaigning?
  5. Your favourite pastime?

K Ansalan - LDF

Drinking water projects will be completed. I will ensure the availability of drinking water in every house in the constituency. 

Both the NDA and the UDF have been fooling people by giving them false promises.

I am 100% confident that people will vote for  me considering my performance as their MLA. 

Developmental initiatives, including road renovation, blood bank and new payward at Neyyattinkara general hospital, and welfare pension for paddy farmers.

I read newspapers and books.

 R Selvaraj - UDF

If I win, I will ensure welfare pension for employees in struggling industries and will resolve drinking water issue.

People are fed up with this govt and will definitely vote for UDF this time.

Backdoor appointments and corruption by the LDF government.

I  read books whenever I get free time.

Chenkal S Rajasekharan Nair - NDA

Various enterprises will be launched to create jobs for youths in Neyyattinkara. I will also promote tourism in the constituency.

So far, both the LDF and UDF have done nothing for the constituency, which is still backward in terms of  development. So, it’s time for a new face.

I am 100 per cent sure people will elect me as they want a new model of development.

 Backdoor appointments made by government and high unemployment.

Yoga and farming in my own farmland. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Neyyattinkara Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp